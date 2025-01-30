Revilo Twist Magic is named as a Finalist in the National Wedding Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local Northamptonshire business, Revilo Twist Magic, has been named a Finalist in the Guides for Brides Customer Service Awards 2025.

Guides for Brides is a popular wedding planning platform that offers couples online advice and recommendations for the best wedding suppliers and venues across the UK. The Customer Service Awards are a national recognition based on the quality and quantity of the reviews left on guidesforbrides.co.uk and are open to every business represented on the platform over the past year.

Nikita Thorne, Head of Strategy at Guides for Brides said: “For 30 years, Guides for Brides has championed excellence in the wedding industry, educating businesses on the evolving needs of modern couples and the paramount importance of exceptional customer service. These awards are a testament to the dedication and talent within our industry. Every business that has been recognised, whether a shortlisted business or finalist, should be extremely proud!”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be named a finalist in the Guides for Brides Customer Service Awards 2025. Providing a customer experience that is second to none has always been at the heart of my business, and this recognition truly validates the hard work I put into every performance. I’m deeply grateful to all the couples who’ve trusted me to add magic to their special day—your support means everything to me!" said Oliver Couchman, owner of Revilo Twist Magic.

Wedding magic for the happy couple

A panel of expert judges from the industry will now independently review the finalists and select the winners. The winners will be announced and all finalists celebrated at the black tie event on 27th March 2025 at Oxford Town Hall.

If you would like to add a touch of magic to your special day, please visit: https://www.revilotwistmagic.co.uk/weddingmagician