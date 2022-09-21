REVEALED: Housing expert from Northampton lists ten things to look out for when buying a new build property

A housing expert in Northampton has revealed his top 10 things to look our for when buying a new build property.

James Paull, director of Snagtec Ltd, a home inspection consultant firm, has offered his expert analysis to help people spot problems with new build properties.

He said: "The number of new build properties in Northamptonshire is dramatically increasing.

Director of Snagtec Ltd, James Paull

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"As a former site manager for one of the top three construction companies in the UK, I know only too well the corners that are being cut and poor approaches by the developers.

"The poor quality and finish of these new build houses has actually allowed me to start my own business inspecting these properties for the consumer."

Here are James' top 10 things to look out for:

Property boundary

Dan also works at Snagtec Ltd

James said: "This is marked out by a series of concrete ‘edgings’ and you will be responsible for anything that falls within this. Some of these edgings may be damaged or cracked under construction and this includes all drainage and manhole covers."

Poor brickwork

James said: "It takes just shy of 10,000 bricks to build the average UK house. These can be cracked, chipped and damaged during the construction phase (especially from scaffolding). Any damage over 15mm and the brick should be replaced. The National House Building Council guidelines are extremely clear on brickwork being straight and level."

Roof tiles

James said: "The tiles of your property are very prone to damage and this damage is notoriously difficult to stop. Shortly after moving in you should step back from the property, maybe across the road or at the top of the garden, to inspect your roof for visible damage. This can save you a great deal of money in the long term."

Kitchen

James said: "Kitchens are extremely expensive and so should be treated with copious amounts of care and attention when constructors handle and install them. Day to day we notice a staggering amount of damage to brand new and unused kitchens. This ranges from chipped doors, scored worktops and damaged appliances so make sure you thoroughly check your kitchen over when moving in."

Garden

James said: "This is an easy and quick area for developers to cut costs. Good quality top soil is expensive. The NHBC stipulates that your garden should have a minimum of 150mm of top soil under your turf. We very rarely see adequate amounts of top soil used and unfortunately we regularly see construction rubble and litter when we peel back the grass."

Doors

James said: "All the doors in your property are prone to numerous issues including damage to the door or the frame and the door rubbing or catching when closing. This is especially prominent to front doors and rear/patio doors as the bricks are laid by hand. These external doors are often are fitted into a frame which is not perfectly level and so the closing and opening of them should be checked."

Water leaks

James said: "All of your pipework and radiators will have been laid and connected by hand. You should check under sinks, behind bath panels and behind radiators for obvious signs of water including drips and staining."

Utility boxes

James said: "Your developer has a duty of care to explain to you where your metre boxes are and explain to you how to take a reading (electric, gas and water). These boxes should be communally accessible for all utility providers and also be fully sealed as they can provide a perfect habitat for vermin."

Boiler

James said: "Your boiler will have a manual pressure gauge and this should be set to between one and two. Your developer has a duty of care to instruct you on how this works. Your boiler flue is an exhaust pipe which carries fumes away from the property and outside into the atmosphere. We commonly see these unsealed which is something you should look out for."

Air bricks

James said: "Your airbricks, or vented bricks, are important. These allow for ventilation and prevent rot and mould within your new home. These airbricks are required to be installed atleast 75mm from the floor. Failure to do so means that the purpose of these airbricks is compromised and moisture leading to mould/rot is far more likely."