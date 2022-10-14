Revealed: Here's when this brand new multi-cultural supermarket in Northampton is set to open

Here’s when a brand new multi-cultural supermarket is set to open in Northampton following months of refurbishment works.

Umrah Supermarket is set to open at the former Aldi site in Harlestone Road at 8am on Tuesday (October 18).

Shop manager Hulya Ciereszko said: "We will have good prices and a good, big range of products. When you come to the shop you will be able to find everything. We have a different range of products to Sainsbury's and Tesco.

Umrah Supermarket is set to open on Tuesday (October 18)

"We will sell halal products and European products. It's going to be for everyone.

"We will have mainly Asian, middle eastern and eastern Europe products. We will have some English products as well, of course. We will have some fresh vegetables, fresh meat, fresh cakes, frozen products, drinks (not alcohol), groceries, household products, cosmetics."

The 38-year-old added: "There is a big demand for these products in the area. It's a really big shop, 1,000 square metres. We have another shop in Leicester which is very big and successful."

One soon-to-be customer said in a Google review: "Very much looking forward to this large sized Asian supermarket to open up. Looks like there will be ample parking available. Old Aldi sight in the heart of Northampton."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Umrah opened its first supermarket, the Leicester branch, in January this year.

Aldi closed its well known branch in Harlestone Road on October 6 2021 with its replacement on Weedon Road opening the next day on October 7 2021. Aldi also opened a new store in Overstone earlier this year.