REVEALED: Here's when a brand new independent cocktail bar is set to open in Northampton town centre

An opening date has been revealed for a brand new independent cocktail bar set to open in a busy street in Northampton town centre.

Velvet Room Northampton has moved into the building formerly home to Baroque bar on the corner of St Giles Street and Fish Street, with new signs being put up on Wednesday (July 13).

The venue promises to be “completely different” from its predecessors, according to its owner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Velvet Room is set to open on Wednesday (July 20)

Velvet Room's website says: "A new edition to Northampton's day and nightlife is on its way.

"Velvet Room will boast a huge cocktail menu including classics, premium and creative theatrical masterpieces all mixed by our expert team of staff. To compliment these, we will be offering a range of delicious mouth-watering tapas dishes to suit any palette."

The bar's opening date for its 'launch fortnight' has been revealed on Facebook.

A Velvet Room spokesman said: "Our doors will be open from 12pm on Wednesday July 20 for our launch fortnight.

"10 percent off your food bill for the duration of the opening two weeks when booked online. Booking is strongly advised as walk-ins maybe limited."

Velvet Room will also be serving tapas as part of its food offering and bottomless brunches.

To book a spot, visit www.velvetnorthampton.co.uk.

The bar joins a number of independent businesses in Northampton’s Cultural Quarter in the St Giles Street area.