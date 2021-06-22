Rev up for day of family fun and classic cars in picturesque village of Watford

Watford Village Classics is holding a day of family fun on Sunday, from 11am - 4pm.

There will be a large and varied range of beautiful classic vehicles, rides, live entertainment, magician, Spitfire flypast and entertainment stalls.

Visitors can also enjoy local craft, gift, food and drink stalls, licensed bar and afternoon teas.

Singer Josh Wylie will be entertaining the crowds when he performs in two sessions in the afternoon, bringing his interpretation of some 'classic' songs and his own material.

Attractions also include some traditional fair ground fun, goats and alpacas.

This year, the event takes place at Two Hides Farm, Long Buckby Road, Watford. Organisers would like to thank Howard and Pat Gilbert for the loan of their field for the event.

Admission is £2 and proceeds will be be donated to community projects within the village.

For more information visit /www.watfordvillageclassics.co.uk/ or Watford Village Classics on FB.

Smile! The Daventry Express reporters will be at the show, so wear your best smile and come and say 'hi'.

1. Family fun at the show. Buy photo

2. Scouting fun. Buy photo

3. A line-up of Sunday's show. Buy photo

4. Striking old Alvis car. Buy photo