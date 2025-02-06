Return to the office prompts meeting pods boom at growing company

A rapidly expanding workplace design company has seen a rising trend for meeting pods as more businesses ask staff to return to the workplace.

Northamptonshire-based, Verve Workspace, has seen the demand for meeting pods increase from companies wanting to create innovative spaces in their offices that make it easier for staff to collaborate or work independently.

Managing director Steve Allan, who launched Verve Workspace in 2004, said: “We’re seeing big names like Amazon, BT, PwC, Santander and Asda making concerted efforts to bring workers back to the office.

“As more companies ask staff to return to the workplace it’s prompting them to think about how their employees can get the most out of the time at the office and one of the things that we’re finding is proving very popular is meeting pods. This isn’t surprising as they help firms to carve out flexible spaces for collaboration or privacy in their existing workplaces.

“At Verve we offer clients a huge range of meeting pod options from acoustic pods which are as small as a phone box to pods that can accommodate large meetings. Our clients also receive our free design service so they can benefit from the most innovative and creative designs.”

Meeting pods can include power sockets, whiteboards, increased acoustic solutions, air conditioning, LED lighting and their external appearance can be tailored to complement the look of their workplaces.

They can also be dismantled and moved if businesses decide to relocate in the future.

Clients contacting Verve about meeting pods in the past few weeks may have spoken to new Sales Executive Amy Jordaan who has recently joined the company’s rapidly expanding sales team.

Amy has a passion for design and office furniture and has been working in the industry since 2017.

She said: “I believe in the power of human connection: people buy from people. I prioritise exceptional customer service and cultivating strong, lasting relationships with clients.”