Retailers can welcome Christmas shoppers with confidence thanks to health and safety consultancy

More than 200 retail outlets across the UK can welcome shoppers with confidence this festive season thanks to the work of an award-winning health and safety consultancy.

Acorn Safety Services has carried out surveys in approximately 230 stores this year, including 140 branches of a beauty company, shops for a well-known shoe company, and outlets for a gaming retailer.

Their work has taken them nationwide during 2024, including shops in Ireland, the Isle of Wright and the Isle of Man.

The one-stop-shop service covers health and safety risk assessments, Dangerous Substances and Explosive Atmospheres Regulations assessments, construction safety inspections, fire risk assessments, fire door inspections and legionella risk management.

Darren Manning and Adam Midson, fire and legionella risk assessors

The team, which often go out in pairs to make assessments quicker and more efficient or are cross trained, undertake a number of different surveys to check for health and safety compliance.

Acorn Safety Services Operations Manager, Zeynep Guzelkasap, said: “We are very proud of how many retail stores we’ve been able to help this year, with everything from fire door inspections to legionella risk assessments.

“For shops it is vitally important to ensure that they are health and safety compliant to protect staff, customers and ultimately themselves from any accidents.

“We’ve seen unprecedented growth in the demand for our fire and legionella services this year and would recommend that if you haven’t already carried out these assessments in your store recently then you should act quickly to avoid any problems or concern.”

For further information about Acorn Safety Services visit www.acornhealthandsafety.co.uk or call 01604 930380.