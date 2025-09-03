Restaurant, pub and hotel of 50 years shares interesting hospitality insights and trends from 2025

A long-standing restaurant, pub and hotel of more than 50 years has shared its interesting insights into hospitality trends from the first eight months of 2025.

The Pytchley Inn, in West Haddon, was first opened in 1973 by Jim Demetri and it has since evolved to offer a relaxed and informal dining experience.

Jim still plays an important role in the business five decades later, but it is his wife Tracy Demetri who steers the ship built on the legacy he created.

Tracy was asked to summarise how 2025 has been for The Pytchley so far, and how the business has continued to evolve over the past eight months.

“We’re doing okay,” she told the Chronicle & Echo. “It’s been a challenging year since the budget last October. It put a strain on the hospitality industry.

“We’ve still got good footfall and a wide-reaching, diverse and loyal customer base. That accounts for our longevity and we’re a well-established business because of it.

“We’ve had to be extra savvy with our suppliers and wastage to be cost efficient, but we’re busy and people are coming through the door so we must be doing all the right things.”

Customers continue to praise The Pytchley’s value for money, consistency and customer experience, and Tracy described their staff team as “exceptional”.

She continued: “Some have worked with us for decades. Expertise and a warm hospitality welcome are what people want.

“It’s also about value for money and what your pound is buying you. We work hard on that side of things with offers. We’re very busy at weekends, Sundays especially, and we try to entice customers to dine at quieter times with offers.”

The Pytchley extended its ‘kids eat free’ offer to cover midday to 6pm during the summer holidays, which was very popular. This has reverted back to cover 4pm until 6pm during term time.

Two courses for £13.50 at lunchtimes, small plate options for around £10 each, and two for £22 on chef specials on Thursdays are also a hit among visitors.

The Pytchley team is now looking ahead to Christmas, which they hope will be booming with dining and leisure guests during what is typically their busiest quarter of the year.

“We’re a family-run business at the centre of the village and we’ve been here 52 years now,” said Tracy. “We’re very, very good value and offer a comfortable family dining experience.”

Tracy went on to share some interesting patterns in custom and hospitality insights that she has seen throughout 2025.

“We’ve seen a big increase in bigger group bookings,” said Tracy. “We have three flexible dining spaces with our bar and two rooms available to book.

“With our central location, we’ve seen more whole family gatherings and they book an entire room. People don’t want the hassle at their homes and having to cater for large groups.

“Our accommodation is also attractive to people as they can extend their stay overnight and see family again for breakfast the following morning.”

Another interesting observation from Tracy is that diners are now eating earlier. Last food orders on a Sunday used to be 9pm at The Pytchley, but this has now been changed to 7.30pm.

“Breakfast and brunch are massive, and people are now meeting up for breakfast more,” said Tracy. “We’ve been doing a nice breakfast for a long time because of our accommodation, but now we’re shouting about it.”

Their accommodation has been fully booked most weekends in recent months, and Tracy believes business travel has now returned to pre-Covid levels. This has also seen weekday accommodation occupancy rise.

“It’ll be a busy end to the year and we’ve finalised our Christmas menu at a competitive price point,” said Tracy. “People trust us as a family-run business and return year after year.

“We’ll be pushing our festive stay offer for dinner, bed and breakfast,” said Tracy. “This package was very popular last year as people can let their hair down.”

For more information on The Pytchley Inn, visit the business’ website here.