Residents urged to sign petition for new gym to open in village near Northampton

Residents who support plans for a new gym in a village near Northampton have been urged to help the proposals become a reality by signing a new petition.

The plans for Brixworth Local Services Centre include a state-of-the-art gym, and those who want to give it their backing can sign the ‘Yes to Brixworth Gym’ petition.

The local centre, which would be constructed on land north of Brixworth Cricket Club, just off Northampton Road, aims to modernise the village and provide vital services to meet the needs of the village’s growing population.

These are the plans for a new complex, including a gym, in Brixworth

If approved by West Northamptonshire Council, the centre would feature a pharmacy, co-working hub, business units and office space.

Ashley Thompson, managing director of AT Architecture Ltd in Cliftonville, Northampton, has drawn up the plans and said: “Bringing a gym to Brixworth would provide the village with an enviable asset. We believe there is a huge appetite for this facility, so we want to give residents the opportunity to have their say through the ‘Yes to Brixworth Gym’ petition.

“Along with bringing obvious health and wellbeing benefits, the gym reflects the ambition of the wider project to provide modern services to a growing village.”

If granted approval, it is believed Brixworth Local Services Centre would solve the village’s parking crisis, bringing 113 parking spaces, including disabled bays and 32 electric vehicle spaces, plus superfast charging ports.

It will also bring environmental benefits, with reduced journeys for residents wanting to access services.

The developer, Dr Dallas Burston, has supported the Brixworth community since working in the village as a GP in the 1980s.