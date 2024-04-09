Residents say fond farewell to Easter chicks at care home

The residents and staff lovingly nurtured the eggs from incubation to hatching, after the final cuddles from the fluffy chicks it was a fond farewell. The residents and staff named the nine sweet chicks, Dotty, Edmond, Bovril, Bisto, Marmite, Oxo, Nugget, Bumble and Sonny. The delightful little chicks provided so much joy for all throughout the home and now they have gone to a beautiful small holding to enjoy their new life.