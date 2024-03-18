Residents from Juniper House care home visit British Motor Museum
Residents from Juniper House care home in Brackley were filled with joy during their visit to British Motor Museum and a delicious lunch at the Junction 12 Café. The British Motor Museum in Gaydon, Warwickshire, holds the world's largest collection of historic British cars, with over 300 cars on display.
Residents were wowed by vehicles of all shapes, styles and ages, the earliest on display was from the late 1800’s! There was so much to see and residents enjoyed reminiscing about cars they could remember and dreaming about those wow-factor cars they wish they owned too.
Graham Laidler, a resident at Juniper House commented, ‘’A wonderful place to visit. I really enjoyed every bit of it. Excellent few hours wandering around looking at some wonderful old cars and bringing back memories. I loved it.
Seema Thomas General Manager of Juniper House said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their day out at the Museum. Trips out in the homes mini bus are a regular event for the residents, and we always ask for ideas on where they would best like to go. The day was a lot of fun, residents were able to see a great collection of cars and plenty of comprehensive, interesting memorabilia on the walls like histories of cars, people, events, photos etc.