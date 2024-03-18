British Motor Museum Visit

Residents from Juniper House care home in Brackley were filled with joy during their visit to British Motor Museum and a delicious lunch at the Junction 12 Café. The British Motor Museum in Gaydon, Warwickshire, holds the world's largest collection of historic British cars, with over 300 cars on display.

Residents were wowed by vehicles of all shapes, styles and ages, the earliest on display was from the late 1800’s! There was so much to see and residents enjoyed reminiscing about cars they could remember and dreaming about those wow-factor cars they wish they owned too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Laidler, a resident at Juniper House commented, ‘’A wonderful place to visit. I really enjoyed every bit of it. Excellent few hours wandering around looking at some wonderful old cars and bringing back memories. I loved it.

Collection of cars