Residents encouraged to shop local at Northampton Market: WNC launches fresh plea

People can discover an abundance of affordable and fresh produce at Northampton market as traders settle into their temporary new home at Commercial Street Car Park.

Residents looking for quality products and services at bargain prices during the current cost of living challenges and supermarket shortages are encouraged to visit the site – and the current scheme offering an hour’s free parking for shoppers who spend £5 there is also being extended until the end of April.

Stall holders at Northampton’s Market will be trading at Commercial Street Car Park over the next 18 months while the historic Market Square is redeveloped to make way for new stalls, new paving and an interactive water feature.

Northampton Market

Councillor Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: “The temporary move of the market to Commercial Street paves the way for exciting improvements to the heart of our town centre and we are already seeing major commercial interest due to the regeneration plans. The Grosvenor Centre recently reported a significant upturn in interest from potential tenants wishing to come to Northampton and complement the plans for continued investment in the town centre.

“Although vital to the redevelopment of the Market Square, we always recognised that the temporary relocation to Commercial Street would potentially impact market traders and we have focused on mitigating this as much as possible. We working alongside traders to help the transition, including free rent during their stay there, extensive promotions of the market and providing shoppers with an hour’s free parking when they spend £5 – something which we are now extending until the end of April.

“We’re continuing to work with stall holders to see how we can support them and encourage shoppers to the new site.

“Traders also need the support of all residents to ensure they’re able to thrive at this new location, and we would encourage people to go along and discover the fantastic range of fresh produce and services on offer there.

“There is no shortage of good quality and affordable fresh fruit, meat and veg and with a range of stalls from toys and gadgets to expert services such as key cutting and cycle repairs, or for a tasty snack, our market has something for everyone.”

Visitors who spend £5 or more at one market stall are eligible for one hour’s free car parking at Commercial St Car Park. All they will need to do is redeem a QR code from the stall holder, and scan this on the barrier upon exiting the car park.

If visitors choose to stay longer, the discount for one hour’s car parking will be taken off the total amount.

People will be able to take a photograph of the QR code on their phone, this is then scanned at the pay station or exit and the one hour (£1) will be deducted from their stay. If they do not have a phone they will be given a paper QR Code (2D barcode) to scan instead.