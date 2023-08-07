Residents at Local Care home Experience some ‘Alpaca Fun in the Sun’

Residents were very excited by their new furry alpaca friends, as the gorgeous ‘Malibu, Coco and Aurora’ roamed around their home and gardens, they were able to feed and stroke them and learn so many interesting facts about each animal from the Easton Way handlers.

General Manager Natalie Maxwell said: “Our residents really enjoy any type of animal therapy, so we knew that having the alpaca visit would be a fun encounter for all, especially those who find it difficult to get out and about. We’re always looking for new and exciting activities that enrich and benefit our residents’ wellbeing. The therapeutic influence these gentle animals provide is clear to see.”