Residents at care home take part in nature nostalgia event

Barefooted Arts are a local organisation in Northampton who have benefited from the Barchester Charitable Foundation grant which has enabled them to set up these reminiscence sessions and outdoor events including groups at Delapre Abbey. Barefooted Arts are committed to providing musical movement and stimulation to bring back memories of childhood play and time in nature.

Their session contains sensory items you would traditionally find outside in the woods during the year including pine cones, moss, feathers. A game of conkers and singing of campfire songs. They encourage and provide choreography for the songs which can be done from the comfort of your chair.

Lucy Knight, Director of Barefooted Arts said “We are so grateful to be able to bring this experience to Brampton View and provide this reminiscence for the residents. To see the session bring back those childhood memories has been wonderful”

