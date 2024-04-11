Residents at care home take part in nature nostalgia event
Barefooted Arts are a local organisation in Northampton who have benefited from the Barchester Charitable Foundation grant which has enabled them to set up these reminiscence sessions and outdoor events including groups at Delapre Abbey. Barefooted Arts are committed to providing musical movement and stimulation to bring back memories of childhood play and time in nature.
Their session contains sensory items you would traditionally find outside in the woods during the year including pine cones, moss, feathers. A game of conkers and singing of campfire songs. They encourage and provide choreography for the songs which can be done from the comfort of your chair.
Lucy Knight, Director of Barefooted Arts said “We are so grateful to be able to bring this experience to Brampton View and provide this reminiscence for the residents. To see the session bring back those childhood memories has been wonderful”
General Manager, Mo Masedi said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful afternoon with the ladies from Barefooted Arts. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Brampton View Care Home as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one was one of our favourite sessions.”