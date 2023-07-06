News you can trust since 1931
Residents asked for their views on policy for street trading across West Northamptonshire

People across West Northamptonshire are being invited to have their say on the proposed policy for street trading across the area as West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) launches an eight-week consultation on the Draft Street Trading Policy 2023.
By Rebecca HutsonContributor
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read

WNC is responsible for regulating street trading across the West Northants area including:

  • Providing Street Trading Consent to traders wishing to sell goods from designated streets (or consent streets)
  • Preventing illegal trading across the area

The draft policy will replace the existing policies in the former South Northants, Northampton and Daventry areas, providing one policy for the Unitary Council.

Two people looking at a market stand
Two people looking at a market stand
The aims of the draft policy is to regulate street trading activities and to prevent obstruction of streets in the district by street trading. This includes:

  • Regulation of the location and number of street traders,
  • Offering assistance to traders, by providing understanding of where street trade is encouraged, the application and decision-making process,
  • Detail on where consent will not normally be granted in respect of certain sites,
  • Consent conditions including site and trading conditions.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Engagement and Regulatory Services, said: “The street trading policy provides guidance and support for those providing services and goods across West Northamptonshire at a local street level. It is designed to ensure that activity takes place in the right places and will help prevent illegal trading.

“I would encourage residents, businesses and organisations to review the plans and have their say via the consultation hub.”

The consultation will take place from Monday 3 July to 27 August. You can review the plans and provide your views at: https://westnorthants.citizenspace.com/cet/street-trading-policy-2023/

