Reopening of homely Northamptonshire pub has brought calm little village back to life, says manager

It has been just over three months since the village of Great Brington’s only pub made a big return after a two-and-a-half year hiatus.

The Althorp Coaching Inn opened its doors for a soft launch in late October before rolling out the welcome wagon to locals for its official opening on November 3.

General manager Matt Skidmore said: “I’ve done about 17 pub openings and this has been, by far, the best received. I think people were very eager to see the pub open and - by and large - we have had nothing but positive feedback.

General manager, Matt Skidmore, and head chef Lee White.

“It is quite a calm village so it is nice they have now got somewhere to go for a drink and to congregate. It’s really positive for village life.”

The rural pub reopened following a major refurbishment with fresh interior decor inspired by the wildflowers that grow on the Althorp Estate, a cosy fireplace and a sheltered outdoor seating area illuminated by fairy lights.

Matt told the Chronicle & Echo: “People have said the decor has been tastefully done and it has still got that charm about it. I think Rosie did a very good job.”

The Althorp Coaching Inn’s head chef, Lee White, puts together new menus on a monthly basis to ensure dishes are kept seasonal and use locally sourced ingredients.

The Althorp Coaching Inn, situated in Great Brington. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds.

On the menu currently is pan-fried duck breast with cherry jus, Ribeye steak and trio of pork. They also serve charcuterie and baked camembert sharing boards and they are planning to launch a cocktail menu very soon.

While the homely pub has faced the expected challenges of rising energy and food prices, Matt reports that their suppliers have worked with them very well to meet their needs.

Looking ahead to the summer, the Althorp Coaching Inn is preparing the courtyard and garden to look beautiful for pub-goers to sit outside. They are also looking at hosting barbecues, hog roasts and they are even exploring the possibility of setting up a pizza oven in the garden.

To keep up to date with the Althorp Coaching Inn, visit https://www.althorpcoachinginn.co.uk/ or follow their Facebook page.