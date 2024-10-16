Reopening date revealed for newly refurbed destination pub in Northamptonshire village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular village pub is going to reopen next month after a major refurbishment.

Olde Coach House is a country pub, restaurant, and four-star hotel nestled in the picturesque village of Ashby Saint Ledgers.

It offers 15 guest rooms, a traditional bar space, and a large restaurant area with a large garden and courtyard area.

Located only five miles from Daventry, the historic coaching inn dating back to the 16th century was once a farmhouse.

The long-awaited reopening of the Olde Coach House Inn is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 16.

It was built in an old gatehouse on the Catesby estate where Robert Catesby, Guy Fawkes and others came up with the plan to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605.

In its heyday the pub was hugely successful, attracting visitors from miles around. Having been bought and run by various different companies over the years, The Inn-Credible Pub Co. took it on and renovated it in 2019. It closed sometime around 2022 and has been sat empty ever since.

The pub was recently acquired by Freespirit Pubs, a company that has been operating five additional pubs and bars across Warwickshire, Oxfordshire, and Northamptonshire since 2019.

The owner and director Mark Higgs said it will be the largest site opening to date for him and his team.

He said: “I’m super excited to finally get this deal done. We have been looking for a while for the next site, and I am confident we have found it.

“It ticks a lot of the boxes, now the fun begins in creating an amazing space and ambience for our team and guests to really enjoy.”

The two-storey building is currently under major refurbishment. While some of the building’s original fireplaces, beams, and exposed brickwork are preserved for their historic value, staff have also included modern amenities, such as a completely remodelled kitchen.

The venue offers single, double, and family rooms with ensuite bathrooms, with 11 bedrooms located in an external guest house completely separate from the inn, while four guest rooms are situated above the pub itself.

Sylwia, the new Olde Coach House general manager, has been working with Freespirit pubs for around three years now.

She said: “I could not imagine being anywhere else. When I was asked to come on board with the new project, I felt super excited and nervous at the same time.

“I’ve always looked for new goals and challenges to make life more interesting.”

The long-awaited reopening of the venue is set to take place on Saturday, November 16, when residents can feast their eyes on the rural pub’s refurbishment and enjoy magicians and face painters for children from 12pm and Folly Brothers band’s live tunes from 7pm until 9pm.

“I believe that with the local support, we can make the coach house a raging success,” said Sylwia.

Along with a selection of craft beer, cask ale, wine, and cocktails behind the bar, the Olde Coach House takes pride in its new seasonal menu of locally sourced produce and ingredients, including meat, poultry, and dairy.

The pub is currently taking reservations for Christmas, and a menu is available on their website. A 'December festive menu' is also going to be introduced soon.

The team intends to hold pop-up events in the future to learn more about the community.

The restaurant is going to be open from 12pm to 8.45pm Monday through Saturday and from 12pm to 6.45pm on Sundays.

The venue is wheelchair accessible and pet-friendly. Dogs are not allowed in the restaurant; however, they are welcome at any time in the bar area.