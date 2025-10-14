Renowned Northants store strengthens team with new and returning talent

Much-loved home lifestyle store Bell Of Northampton has welcomed two new recruits to its store.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellie Mara joins the bathroom team at Bell as bathroom designer. She brings with her a wealth of experience in customer service, having gained invaluable experience at Marks & Spencer over six years, working her way up from customer assistant to team manager. She said: “Design has always been something I’ve been interested in, having studied graphic design, photography and business.

“I initially met with Bell’s managing director Lee and bathroom and tile manager, Parshin last year to talk about a possible future career with Bell. So, when Lee got back in touch in July with this opportunity, I just couldn’t turn it down!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a chance to do something different and everything about Bell is amazing. It has a family atmosphere and the training and investment planned for me is clear to see. I can’t wait to get stuck in and make our customers happy and I’m really excited about what I can bring to the role.”

Pictured are Keith Pearson, senior sales consultant and Ellie Mara, bathroom designer at Bell of Northampton

Keith Pearson joins the fire and stoves team as senior sales consultant and is no stranger to Bell. He makes a welcome return to the store, having previously been part of the Bell family for 30 years, many of those as its heating department manager.

Highly experienced in sales and customer service, with wide ranging knowledge of fires and stoves, Keith said of his return to Bell: “I’ve always had a soft spot for Bell. It feels like a family team and it’s great to see a lot of old faces.

“It doesn’t even feel like I’ve been away! To me, Bell means offering a quality service and expert advice to our customers. Communication is key, so finding out what our customers want and meeting their needs while keeping up to date with trends is my passion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two new recruits showcases the company’s commitment to offering great customer service. Welcoming the new team members, Lee Ferris, managing director at Bell said: “It’s great to welcome both Ellie and Keith to the Bell team.

“I admire Ellie for making the decision to leave a role at M&S where she had done very well, to move to a completely new sector that she is passionate about. Ellie’s people skills, enthusiasm and keen interest in interior design really shine through, and I think our customers will really like her. I am delighted that Ellie decided to join the team at Bell.

“It’s also great to welcome Keith back into the fold. Having him back in the team has been fantastic and he is already making a positive impact. His breadth of industry knowledge in all things fires and stoves is invaluable. Whatever you need to know about fires and stoves, Keith will know the answer!”

The Bell store is located on Kingsthorpe Road, Northampton. To find out more about the services on offer, visit www.abell.co.uk