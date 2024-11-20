Renowned home lifestyle store unveils dedicated space targeted at new-build sector

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bell – The Home Lifestyle store, has re-launched a dedicated area of its website aimed specifically for those working in the new build sector across central England.

The devoted space for developers and contractors – www.abell.co.uk/info-professionals-developers-architects – features information about the specifications and services Bell of Northampton provides to the construction industry, as well as showcasing a range of customer testimonials and imagery which highlight the high-quality products and service offered by the store.

Specialising in the specification and supply of sanitaryware, plus the supply and installation of kitchens, wardrobes, and other associated products to the new build sector, Bell’s dedicated contracts team is well versed in working on large scale single developments as well as multi plot sites of up to 150 properties.

Its 25,000 sq. ft showroom on Kingsthorpe Road, Northampton is one of the largest of its type in the UK and features a multitude of full room settings, plus a dedicated Contract Specification Suite where Bell’s contracts team can discuss projects and use their expertise to create individual specifications tailor-made to suit a client’s needs.

The Bell of Northampton contracts team are proud to instil trust with their clients through its products, service and design

“Our genuine interest in making sure the specification meets the property’s needs, alongside the wealth of expertise and range of mid-high end products we have, means that we can offer something different,” said Dave Richardson, director, Bell of Northampton.

“We’re proud to instil trust with all of our clients through our products, service and design and the work we have carried out on a broad range of projects, from individual luxury homes to multiple plot Housing Association schemes across a large part of Central and Southern England, is testament to this.

“All of this, alongside the launch of the new website helps to make our developers’ lives easier, as they can simply hand over their projects and rely on us.

“There’s nothing better than having a developer come back to us for their next project because of the trust that has been built!”

Having won the Website of the Year award at the SME Northamptonshire Awards in May, Bell is also a finalist in the same category for the National SME Awards which take place at Wembley Stadium on Friday 6th December.