Reminder to businesses on upcoming ban on disposable vapes
West Northamptonshire Trading Standards has been alerting businesses and signposting them to guidance on the upcoming change in legislation, as part of efforts to protect people’s health and reduce litter blighting our streets.
Residents are also being encouraged to report those breaking the law to the Council so that they can be investigated and appropriate enforcement action taken.
The ban will make it illegal for businesses to offer to sell or supply disposable vapes and have them in their possession for sale or supply online and in shops, and those who flout the rules could face penalties ranging from a £200 fine and imprisonment.
It will apply to all disposable vapes whether they contain nicotine or not.
Retailers will have to ensure any reusable vapes have a rechargeable battery, are refillable, and if the vape has a coil it must be replaceable by the consumer.
Cllr Laura Couse, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services said: “This ban marks a significant step toward protecting the health of our communities. The Council has been alerting retailers to the upcoming ban and pointing them to further guidance, to ensure they understand the new rules.
“We also welcome the support of residents in reporting any illegal sales of disposable vapes in our area so together, we can help create cleaner, safer communities for everyone.”