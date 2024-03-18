Red noses at the ready - care home raises funds for Comic Relief
and live on Freeview channel 276
Staff and residents at the home donned their pyjamas and got stuck in to help raise funds for this very important cause. Residents of the home had spent the day’s prior decorating cupcakes ready for the event and were looking forward to finally tasting them.
Comic Relief spends the money raised by Red Nose Day to help people living tough lives across the UK and internationally. Since its launch in 1988, Red Nose Day has become a British institution when people across the country get together to raise money at their home, school and work, accompanied by an exciting night of TV on the BBC, full of comedy and entertainment to inspire the nation to give generously.
Residents and staff at Brampton View Care Home were all very supportive and were there to cheer on the participants as they began the fundraising day.
Mo Masedi, general manager at Brampton View Care Home, said: “Taking part in Red Nose Day has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home has been behind us all the way. It’s for such an important cause. I’m very glad to be able to do my bit to raise further awareness and money for the charity.”