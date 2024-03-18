Red noses at the ready - care home raises funds for Comic Relief

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff and residents at the home donned their pyjamas and got stuck in to help raise funds for this very important cause. Residents of the home had spent the day’s prior decorating cupcakes ready for the event and were looking forward to finally tasting them.

Comic Relief spends the money raised by Red Nose Day to help people living tough lives across the UK and internationally. Since its launch in 1988, Red Nose Day has become a British institution when people across the country get together to raise money at their home, school and work, accompanied by an exciting night of TV on the BBC, full of comedy and entertainment to inspire the nation to give generously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and staff at Brampton View Care Home were all very supportive and were there to cheer on the participants as they began the fundraising day.

Pyjama Day