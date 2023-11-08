Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To celebrate Careers in Construction month during October, Bhangals Construction Consultants launched the Build A Career at Bhangals campaign, which showcased the variety of roles available in the sector and at the company itself. As part of the campaign, four Bhangals employees told their stories, which were covered in local and national press, via videos and on social media.

Now the company is embarking on a recruitment drive to offer others the opportunity to progress a career in the construction industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The job vacancies will see the company expand its workforce from 25 to 40 – a headcount growth of 60% by the end of next year.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Submit Your Story to the Chronicle & Echo

Available roles include Junior Estimator, Intermediate Estimator, Senior Estimator and Client Service positions.

Operations Manager Katie Newman is one of the individuals who shared her story as part of the Build A Career at Bhangals campaign, said: “The campaign shone a spotlight on some of the opportunities available in the construction industry and gave a flavour of what you can expect working in this sector.

“We hope this will now inspire more people to apply for the roles that we currently have available at Bhangals and encourage those who haven’t previously considered construction as an option to wider their horizons and maybe take that leap in to something new.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad