Recruitment drive after inspiring career campaign
To celebrate Careers in Construction month during October, Bhangals Construction Consultants launched the Build A Career at Bhangals campaign, which showcased the variety of roles available in the sector and at the company itself. As part of the campaign, four Bhangals employees told their stories, which were covered in local and national press, via videos and on social media.
Now the company is embarking on a recruitment drive to offer others the opportunity to progress a career in the construction industry.
The job vacancies will see the company expand its workforce from 25 to 40 – a headcount growth of 60% by the end of next year.
Available roles include Junior Estimator, Intermediate Estimator, Senior Estimator and Client Service positions.
Operations Manager Katie Newman is one of the individuals who shared her story as part of the Build A Career at Bhangals campaign, said: “The campaign shone a spotlight on some of the opportunities available in the construction industry and gave a flavour of what you can expect working in this sector.
“We hope this will now inspire more people to apply for the roles that we currently have available at Bhangals and encourage those who haven’t previously considered construction as an option to wider their horizons and maybe take that leap in to something new.”
Managing Director Parm Bhangal added: “We are proud of the business we have built and have real ambitions to grow even more as we move into 2024. It is an exciting time to join Bhangals Construction Consultants and enter or continue a career in construction with us. We look forward to receiving the applications and growing our team further.”