Recruiting and expanding: Mannol UK unveils ambitious plans for 2024

An award-winningNorthampton based company that is recruiting and expanding is proving to be the county’s driving force in the UK’s automotive industry.

Mannol UK, which distributes engine, transmission, gear and industrial oils, scooped a series of awards in 2023, including Business of the Year, Business Person of the Year and Diversity and Inclusion Award.

Now, the company has unveiled ambitious expansion and recruitment plans.

Jevgenij Lysko, CEO of Mannol UK

Jevgenij Lysko, CEO of Mannol UK, known as ‘Jev’, explained: “This year we will be expanding and moving into new 150,000 sq ft premises – two and a half the size of our current HQ. We will also be recruiting more than dozen new staff members to support our growth.”

Mannol UK moved its operations from Milton Keynes to Northampton in 2021. Last year the company won Business of the Year in both the 2023 Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce and the 2023 Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards (NBEA). CEO Jev also won Business Person of the Year in the Chamber awards and Business Man of the Year in the NBEA awards. The company also won the Diversity and Inclusion Award at the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce awards.

Jev added: “We are now looking for our new home and to support this growth we are recruiting for social media executives, sales staff, drivers, warehouse operative and customer service personnel.

“We are proud of our Northampton base and committed to expanding here, recruiting and investing locally, supporting our local community and helping to educate and motivate the younger generation, who are our workforce of the future.”

In 2024 Mannol UK will be expanding their product range to cater for hybrid cars and EV fluids, enabling vehicles to reduce emissions through more efficient operation.

The company will also continue with its ‘Mannol Garage’ podcast, featuring Northamptonshire businesses and not-for-profits.

Jev explained: “In this podcast we service cars while interviewing our guests. It’s all about showcasing what we do and how we work on real cars while at the same shining the spotlight on the Northants business community.”