Recruiter to train 100 Mental Health First Aiders

With close to 500 people working at Gi Group in the UK, the leading recruitment and HR specialist recently supported its Group Head of Learning & Development, Emma-Louise Taylor, through a Mental Health First Aid England training programme to qualify as an MHFA Instructor.

Having been part of the organisation for 19 years, Emma’s qualification as an MHFA Instructor allows her to deliver training both internally at Gi Group and externally for customers and partners. The evidence-based training is designed to equip employees with the skills to spot the signs of poor mental health, the confidence to start a conversation about mental wellbeing and the knowledge to signpost to appropriate support.

Already, the training from the leading recruiter has led to 45 qualified MHFAs within the business, with a further 55 planned over the next six months - which will equate to one MHFA for every 10 employees, hitting the target set out by MHFA England.

Emma explained that it is incredibly important for businesses to be investing in its team’s wellbeing, particularly given the rising levels of post-pandemic ill health amongst Gen Z workers.

She said: “At Gi Group, we’re proud to be taking a proactive approach towards caring for our employee’s wellbeing and supporting each individual through their personal mental health experiences in and outside of work. The working landscape has shifted dramatically in the last few years, and we want to do all we can to ensure we’re providing support for all our people, especially given the recent statistics around ill health in employees at work.”

It’s predicted that most adults spend at least a third of their time at work. Poor mental health within the workplace is estimated to cost UK employers up to £56 billion each year, yet for every £1 spent by employers on mental health interventions, they get back £5.30 in reduced absence, presenteeism, and staff turnover[1].

