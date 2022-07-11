Record year for UK’s largest independent MOT training provider based in Northampton

The UK’s largest MOT training provider, based in Northampton, has reported a record year of growth, as software solutions and consultancy have been added to its offering.

MOT Expert, in Moulton Park, is celebrating substantial expansion since its buy-out last year, and has now joined forces with MOT Compliance Group.

They are now the industry’s only dedicated in-person training and compliance centre – with bespoke courses and training, tailored consultancy services, and the UK’s first fully-integrated Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) software solution under one roof.

MOT Expert has doubled their workforce and client base, and launched more training for dealerships and MOT centres in Northamptonshire and beyond.

Ross Laurence chief operating officer said: “We’re a proud Northampton-based business, which has experienced whirlwind growth since I took ownership in 2021.

“We’ve doubled our workforce and client base, and launched even more high-quality training programmes for dealerships and MOT centres in Northamptonshire and beyond.”

Their rebrand pulled together MOT Expert and VTS Pro – a DVSA-integrated management system and advisory service, which started as a separate company in April 2020.

VTS Pro was started during lockdown by Mr Laurence’s business partners and has been “booming” ever since, with an experienced team of MOT testers and former DVSA inspectors supporting garages.

Mr Laurence added: “There is no other provider we know of with this level of experience.

“Merging the two businesses will allow us to strengthen our reputation, and work towards even more ambitious growth plans.”