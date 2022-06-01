Record year for Dr Martens as it sells 14.1 million pairs of boots, shoes and sandals

Dr Martens boots are still made in Wollaston

Iconic footwear firm Dr Martens today (June 1) announced record results after selling more pairs of boots, shoes and sandals than at any time in its 62-year history.

The Northamptonshire brand, founded in 1960, revealed revenue was up by 18 per cent to £908.3m for the year to the end of March 2022 and adjusted pre-tax profits were up by 43 per cent to £214.3m.

The business sold 14.1 million pairs of boots, shoes and sandals, up 1.4m on the prior year, and twice as many as four years ago. Iconic products, such as the original 1460 boot, 1461 shoe and 2976 Chelsea Boot made up the lion’s share of sales,

Chief executive Kenny Wilson said: “This has been a year of outstanding progress, despite an extremely challenging external environment.

“Our success demonstrates the strength of the Dr Martens brand and its universal and evergreen appeal to consumers of all ages and genders in markets around the world.

“It is also a huge testimony to the hard work and dedication of our people, and I am delighted that they are sharing in that success through our bonus schemes."

Dr Martens still makes its sturdy boots from its factory in Wollaston.