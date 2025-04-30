Recognition for local recruiter’s outstanding performance

Mike Finnerty (Driver Hire Northampton), second right, collects his award from Jeremy Neale (first right) Driver Hire’s UK MD

Mike Finnerty, owner of the Northampton franchise of leading driver employment agency, Driver Hire, has won a prestigious Gold Award for the outstanding sales performance achieved by his office during 2024.

The UK’s largest specialist supplier, Driver Hire provides temporary and permanent drivers and other logistics staff to local and national organisations in both the public and private sector. If they’re short of staff – perhaps because of illness, holidays or seasonal demand – Driver Hire will supply them with a suitable replacement.

“Driver Hire supplies quality staff to all its customers,” says Mike. “Road transport and logistics is a highly regulated industry. As a result, more and more businesses are recognising the value of working with a 100% reliable supplier for all their recruitment requirements. When it comes to customer service, because we’re a franchise, we offer them the benefits of working with a local, owner-managed business, backed by the resources of a major national company. We also offer the flexibility in terms of workforce that organisations need when the economy is so unpredictable.”

Commenting on the award, Jeremy Neale, Driver Hire’s UK Managing Director, said, “This is a performance to be proud of, achieved in what are uncertain times. Mike and his team at Northampton are to be congratulated on their success. It’s a result of their hard work, endeavour and the first rate, round the clock service they and their drivers deliver.”