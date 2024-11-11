Ready Steady Store celebrates 20 years at Wellingborough Store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading self storage provider, Ready Steady Store, has marked an impressive 20 years of success for its Wellingborough store.

Located at Unit 12 Bevan Court in the Finedon Road Industrial Estate, just 10 minutes from the centre of the town, the Wellingborough store accommodates both personal and business storage needs in Kettering, Bedford, Thrapston, Rushden, Wollaston and Earls Barton.

Providing a flexible service, whether for temporary storage, a safe place to store seasonal belongings or more permanent storage, the Wellingborough store offers a variety of flexible storage options to meet its customer's needs – with units ranging in size from 9 sq ft lockers to 250 sq ft drive-up units.

This latest achievement follows a period of significant success for the Ready Steady Store, which last month, announced its finalist status at the Federation of European Self Storage Associations [FEDESSA] Awards, having been recognised for its high standards of excellence.

"We are delighted to share this latest milestone," said Mehran Charania, Director of Ready Steady Store, " It’s a real privilege to say that our Wellingborough store has been proudly serving its community for 20 years. This achievement is a testament to the hard work of our team and our dedication to customer excellence. We look forward to continuing to offer quality self storage solutions to our Wellingborough customers.”

Since 2006, Ready Steady Store has expanded its services significantly, offering cost-effective storage units located in the Midlands, and South, North and East of England. Achieving much growth over the last few years, Ready Steady Store is continuing to expand its services and operations, making it one of the fastest growing self storage providers.

