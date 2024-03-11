Read all about it - care home residents celebrate World Book Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and residents at Brampton View care home decided to host a discussion about residents’ favourite books and some even decided to dress up as characters from favourite books. The staff and residents of Brampton View care home spent time in the homes very own library sharing their favourite books and why they had chosen that book. The sharing of stories brought back many memories for all.

Emma Robinson the Activities Lead at the home commented: “Our residents all love to read and to discuss their favourite books so World Book Day is a fantastic opportunity for us all to spend the day with our noses in our favourite books!”

Mo Masedi General Manager at the home, said: “It has been a brilliant day and we have all enjoyed swapping our must-reads. Our residents love getting lost in a good book so they very much enjoyed reading excerpts from their favourite novels and discussing what they love about them. There are so many wonderful books to discover, everyone enjoyed finding out about new titles to put on their reading lists.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.