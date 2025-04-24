'Rare opportunity' as 'jewel' pub in heart of Northampton town centre goes up for rent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘jewel’ of a pub in the heart of Northampton town centre is up for rent and looking for a new operator to continue building on its success.

Stonegate Brewery has put The Mailcoach, in Derngate, up for rent. A sales advert published on the brewery’s website says an opportunity like this ‘doesn’t come up very often’.

The brewery’s regional manager said: "This is one of the jewels of Northampton town centre pubs and will attract plenty of interest now it’s on the market. A pub that has it all – premium bar range, quirky and interesting food menu, reputation for live sports, regular live entertainment, and the ability to link with the theatre for after-parties. The new publican here will recognise the opportunity to build on an already successful, established business."

According to the advert, the ‘ideal operator’ is someone with experience, due to the scale of the venue’s potential.

The Mailcoach, in Derngate, is up for rent.

The sales advert says: “This is a prominently located, good-sized town centre pub known to be a high performer and established on the Northampton circuit as a great venue for both drinks and food.

“The pub appeals to Northampton locals, theatre visitors, and students alike – this is a place where they all mix.

“The ability to drive a quality wet and food offer will be essential, as will the ability to fully market the pub's offer and build local links within the town.”

The pub has a large bar serving premium, craft, and cask beers, with a display back bar. It seats 80 inside. The full kitchen serves burgers, pizzas, and pub classics, and also supports a dark kitchen. Known for live sport, it attracts rugby and football fans. Features include a live music platform, weekly quiz, two pool tables, and a covered courtyard with 50 seats.

According to the sales advert, the pub’s forecast annual turnover is £816,000, with £693,000 from drinks and £122,000 from food. Weekly rent is £1,250 (£65,000 annually), with an estimated turnover rent of £29,000 per year.

Despite the pub being up for rent, it is still business as usual, according to the current manager.

The pub has a 4.4 out of five-star rating from 820 Google reviews.