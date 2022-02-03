This week, Chronicle & Echo paid a visit to Northampton town centre along with our paper's photographer, Kirsty Edmonds, to meet with independent businesses and put together the ultimate gift guide for Valentine's Day.

It was great to get out onto the High Street and see the faces behind some of our town's most prominent family-run businesses - you certainly cannot beat the quality on offer from our independent shops. There is a variety of gifts on offer handmade with love and, very importantly, sourced from local producers.

Whether that special someone in your life is a lover of artisan food, jewellery, handmade gifts, designer clothes, tasteful charcuterie boards or bouquets of rainbow coloured roses, our town centre has it all.

Take a look at what Northampton's independent businesses have to offer for Valentine's Day 2022:

1. Flowers from Tony Jones Florist in Market Square Nothing says 'Happy Valentine's Day' like a bouquet of roses. Pay Elliott Jones a visit on the Market Square and he will not only offer you a traditional bouquet of red roses but roses of all colours - even rainbow roses. Large Ecuadorian roses are £3 a stem with Valentines deals on large bouquets and they even deliver locally. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

2. Look at all of those colours... Roses of every shade imaginable can be found at Tony Jones Florist on the Market Square. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

3. Jewellery from Michael Jones Jeweller The Valentine's display window at Michael Jones Jewellers with prices of the pictured accessories ranging from £70 to £950. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

4. Jewellery from Michael Jones Jeweller Stop by Michael Jones Jeweller in the Grosvenor centre to browse their stunning Valentine's jewellery collection. Pictured is manager, Tom Sinclair, who will be on hand to help you pick the perfect jewellery set for your special person. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds