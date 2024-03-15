Radio star joins Northants PR agency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daisie-Belle Downer joins Ballyhoo PR after years of working in radio and TV, working on shows for BBC Radio Northampton, BBC Three Counties and Capital Radio, as well as voiceovers for television adverts and Nickelodeon. She has also established her own successful podcast - Daisie Dates - and amassed a following of 20,000 on Tik Tok.

Daisie-Belle will continue her freelance presenter and voiceover work as well as working part-time for Ballyhoo PR as a PR and Social Media Assistant.

This latest appointment for Ballyhoo PR, which celebrates eight years in business this year, takes the team up to a workforce of four.

Emma Speirs, Director of Ballyhoo PR, said: “I’m really excited to announce Daisie-Belle’s appointment and welcome her to Ballyhoo PR. She will be a huge asset to the team and brings a wealth of broadcast journalism and social media experience to the business.”