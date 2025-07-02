'Quintessential gem': Northants shopping village proud to only house independent businesses following rapid expansion

A popular rural shopping centre continues to go from strength to strength now boasting around 25 independent businesses.

Heart of the Shires Shopping Village is located in Watling Street, just north of Weedon, and The 1867 eatery is located in its Victorian courtyard.

The 1867 was formerly a tearoom with a new team taking over in July 2022. Following its rebrand, it has been a popular choice ever since.

The shopping village has been described by the team as a “quintessential gem of boutique, independent shops” which attracts visitors from all over the world due to its central location.

The shopping destination opened in the early 80s with a handful of businesses.

In 2021 Jackie and Jeremy Hunt - The Heart of the Shires and Whilton Locks Garden Village owners - were given planning permission to expand the site

Paul Campbell, a member of the 30-person team, told the Chronicle & Echo: “There’s no doubt about the fact we have expanded well in the last six to 12 months.”

He says the biggest addition is the plant barn at the back of the premises, as well as the dog barn which has seen an increase in dog owners frequenting the business.

As The 1867 is dog-friendly and they are situated near to a four-mile canal walk, Heart of the Shires is proving popular among the dog owner community.

There is now an additional coffee bar and the number of independent retailers has increased to around 25 – which includes an interior designer, wellness business, florist, beauty treatments, and a kitchen and bathroom specialist.

The 1867 remains consistently busy where guests can enjoy breakfasts and afternoon teas with a motto of ‘coffee, food and friends’ and there was particular emphasis on the ‘friends’ part when they first opened.

“We wanted to attract guests who we would want to be friends with,” said Paul. “And that is exactly what has happened. We now have a best friend group of around 1,000 guests who regularly book through our app.

“Our priority was to serve nice people everyday and we never dreamt it would get this far.”

Paul says customers praise the friendliness of staff and the quality of service the most, as they are always met with a smile.

“We want all our guests to leave feeling better than they came in, it’s crucial,” said Paul. “People say it’s clear that our crew enjoy their jobs. There are around 30 people in different roles and we’re like one big family.”

The team is proud to house around 25 independent and family-run businesses, which Paul described as “very rare” alongside their eatery, free parking and the quality of customer service.

For more information on Heart of the Shires Shopping Village and what the team has planned for the rest of 2025, visit their website here.