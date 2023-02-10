Qualitative research agency based in Northampton amplifies voices for insight with £34k investment

A Northampton-based qualitative research agency, Gobby, has successfully raised nearly £34k funding to take the business to the next stage of growth.

Gobby secured finance from First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans through Big Society Capital (BSC)’s Community Investment Enterprise Facility (CIEF) backed by the Recovery Loan Scheme (RLS). The funding will enable the business to develop unique software and take on additional team members to assist with the business expansion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gobby designs and conducts surveys which generate data that is enhanced by prioritising respondent’s perceptions. The output information gives real insight into people’s views and opinions and provides management with much more than an assembly of “yes”, “no”, and “maybe” answers.

Gary Beckwith, Founder of Gobby said: 'The support from First Enterprise will help with the next stage of Gobby's quest to revolutionise surveys.'

Having conducted work for organisations such as Post Office UK and Flannery Plant Hire, Gary, Founder of Gobby, is now finalising development of software which will fast track the creation of surveys. This will empower his clients to develop and manage their own surveys.

Gary Beckwith, Founder of Gobby said: ''Traditional online surveys aren’t fit for purpose in today’s fast-changing world. So we tore up the rule book to reinvent how organisations engage with real people, for real insights, and support real change. The support from First Enterprise will help with the next stage of Gobby's quest to revolutionise surveys.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stefan Nycz, Investment Manager at First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans, commented: ''Gary has developed an excellent way of enhancing the outputs from surveys. It's been a delight to work with him, and help the business get to the next stage of growth.”

Victoria Crisp, Investment Manager at Big Society Capital, commented: “Businesses like Gobby play a vital role in society by creating and sustaining jobs for local people and supporting local economic activity – very often for disadvantaged areas. However, getting the finance they need from high street banks is becoming increasingly challenging due to current economic conditions.