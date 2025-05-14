Purple Pitch PR wins Best PR & Communications Agency – Northamptonshire at SME UK Enterprise Awards 2025

Purple Pitch PR has been officially recognised as the Best PR & Communications Agency – Northamptonshire in the 2025 SME News UK Enterprise Awards.

This respected national award highlights the agency’s dedication to delivering reliable, thoughtful, and effective public relations support. Purple Pitch PR works closely with clients to help them raise their visibility, communicate clearly with the public and stakeholders, and maintain a strong, trusted presence in the media.

As a small, family-run business, the team prides itself on its hands-on, relationship-led style. Clients value the agency’s ability to understand their needs quickly, respond efficiently, and deliver tailored communications that reflect each organisation’s voice and values.

The team works with a wide range of clients, including police forces and national police programmes, holiday park operators, and educational institutions, providing day-to-day PR support, media liaison, press release writing, reputation management, social media support, and advice on all aspects of public-facing communication.

The award-winning Purple Pitch PR team. Left to right - Tracy Dack - Account Manager, Michelle Nichols - CEO & Founder, Mia Dack - PR Assistant.

Receiving this award is a significant milestone and a proud moment for the team behind Purple Pitch PR, who have built their reputation on trust, responsiveness, and a deep understanding of how effective communication can make a difference.

“We are so excited and proud to be recognised with this award,” said Michelle Nichols, Founder of Purple Pitch PR. “This is a true testament to the hard work, dedication, and heart we put into our clients' success. To see our team’s efforts acknowledged on a national level is incredibly rewarding. It fuels our passion to continue delivering outstanding PR support and empowering our clients to communicate with confidence.”

This recognition marks an important moment in Purple Pitch PR’s journey. It reflects the team’s consistent hard work, high standards, and genuine commitment to providing thoughtful, professional public relations services that truly support their clients’ goals.