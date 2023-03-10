Playtime is now even more fun for pupils at an East Midlands nursery thanks to teams working on a nearby National Highways’ road scheme.

The Northamptonshire nursery approached National Highways hoping to get some cones or similar equipment from the A45 improvements scheme that children could use in their outside play area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when a team from principal contractor Morgan Sindall Infrastructure then visited the Littlestones Pre-School and Out of School Clubs in Wellingborough they realised they could do better than that.

National Highways’ David Marlow, Ned Tagoe andMick Gibson (Morgan Sindall Infrastructure), Laura Woodcock Abi Eppey (Littlestones), Sanoj Lutchman and Sam Stevens (Morgan Sindall Infrastructure)

So as well as tidying up the play area, creating a footpath and two mud kitchens, teams working on the A45 scheme also built and donated a playhouse – much to the delight of staff and pupils.

The team also delivered a STEM session and road safety activities for pupils which included building bridges and learning about traffic light systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways Construction Assurance Manager, David Marlow, said: “We appreciate that any roadworks can be disruptive so we like to give something back to the local communities whenever we can and this was a perfect opportunity to do so.

“Outdoor play is so important for children in developing social skills as well as learning and just having fun. We were only too happy to enhance their play area and make the experience even better for the children.

“Huge thanks to all those from the scheme and Morgan Sindall Infrastructure who gave up their time to carry out this fantastic work.”

Littlestones spokesperson Julie Hale said: “The staff and children at Littlestones say a big thank you for all your hard work in building our playhouse, we love spending time in there playing alongside our friends and extending our learning in the great outdoors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Social Value Manager for Morgan Sindall Infrastructure's Highways Team, Emma Searle, said: “Morgan Sindall Infrastructure are committed to enhancing the communities where we work so we were delighted to support Littlestones Pre-school to enhance their outside space. Our team thoroughly enjoyed meeting the children and sharing some insights about our sector and the work that we do as well!”

Work is now finished on the A45 scheme which repaired embankments and improved drainage on the east and westbound carriageways between Great Doddington (junction 11) and the Wilby Way roundabout (A45/A509).

The work was needed to repair two sections of embankment on the eastbound carriageway and one on the westbound where there had been some slippage.