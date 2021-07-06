Punters travel from afar to enjoy a pint in Farthingstone pub's magical garden

At the back of the idyllic village pub, visitors are enchanted by its magical 'Secret Garden', which is decorated with quirky items and is a wildlife haven for more than 20 different species of butterfly, 200 species of moth and 50 species of birds.

Paul Egerton has run the pub with his wife, Denise, for 26 years.

He said: "We get a lot of positive feedback about our Secret Garden.

"It is highly unusual and full of quirky items, with secluded corners and quiet seating. A delightful patio area lies just outside the back door where the scents from the herb garden waft over in the summer breeze."

The couple grow their own salads and vegetables, many of which are use in the pub's food.

"In our earlier years we had a successful restaurant here and were voted Northamptonshires Dining Pub of the year in 1999," added Paul.

"However, after five or so busy years with the restaurant we closed it down as the pressures of finding and retaining quality staff became ever harder - a problem which is particularly prevalent just now in the hospitality industry."

Visitors can enjoy food at the pub on Saturday and Sunday lunchtimes. People can also take advantage of fresh fish from Cornwall, delivered once a month for customers to order and collect.

Paul added: "We also specialise in artisan cheeses and always have a good range available to buy or eat in house as a platter. Over the past 18 months we have organised a number of quality street food vendors to come along on a Friday or Saturday night and this has proved very popular, particularly through the various Covid lockdowns - customers can either takeaway or eat in the pub or the Secret Garden."

As well as quizzes and fine ales, the pub has speciality evenings. This Friday is Cocktail Music night in the Secret Garden.

See the pub on Facebook for more information.Telephone 01327 361604 or 07710 214765.

1. People visit the pub to see the garden. Buy photo

2. The Kings Arms at Farthingstone. Buy photo

3. The beautiful garden. Buy photo

4. Garden is waiting to be discovered. Buy photo