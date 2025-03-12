Pub specialising in craft beer is now open on Northants high street after years in the making

A micro pub specialising in craft beer is now open on a high street in Northamptonshire after years in the making.

The Goat launched in High Street, Long Buckby at the start of March and is the venture of husband and wife Richard and Laura Mitchell.

Richard has been working on the project alongside Three Hills Brewery for a couple of years and he believed now was the right time to open the off-site taproom.

Though he has never done anything like this before, Richard started his career in the licensing trade doing marketing for drinks companies across the globe. He did this for two decades.

The quirky building has been empty for around two years since the closure of the former micro pub The Badger’s Arms, and Richard knew it was the ideal place for his craft beer establishment.

When asked his aims for The Goat, Richard told the Chronicle & Echo: “We want to be part of the community and give them an offering they haven’t had before. We hope to be welcoming, quirky and fun.”

The founder says community support will be “absolutely crucial” to the success of The Goat, and fellow business owners in the nearby vicinity have already been “incredibly supportive”.

Food will not be part of the venue’s offer, and Richard looks forward to giving other businesses the chance to visit The Goat to sell their goods.

Having opened to friends and family for a soft launch on the final day of February to make sure everything ran smoothly, The Goat launched to the wider public with a performance from a singer and food on March 1.

“The craft brewing industry is collaborative,” said Richard, who has been pioneering the ‘keg club’ concept in pubs for the past decade.

He hopes to do the same from his own venue by inviting members of the community to try beers for free, to see the difference between what micro and macro breweries offer.

The Goat’s focuses are taste, flavour and ingredient quality, and Richard prides himself on being knowledgeable and passionate about what they have available. He looks forward to recommending beers to suit his customers’ tastes at the off-site taproom.

For more information on The Goat in Long Buckby, visit the business’ Instagram page here.