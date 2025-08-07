£7.2 million storage centre now open in Northampton with public invited to explore new facility

Anthony Adams, Managing Partner at Engage Management Services

A brand-new £7.2 million self-storage facility has opened in Northampton, and the local community is invited to celebrate at the grand opening event on Friday, August 22nd.

Located on Lodge Farm Industrial Estate off Harlestone Road, Here Self Storage is now open for business, offering local residents, students and companies secure, 24/7 access to over 48,000 square feet of modern storage space.

The site includes hundreds of individually alarmed units across a range of sizes, supported by a smartphone app entry system, state-of-the-art security and CCTV monitoring.

It has been built to meet growing demand for flexible, short- and long-term storage as Northampton continues to expand.

This is the second UK location for the fast-growing operator following a successful launch in Loughborough in 2024. A third site will open later this year in Salisbury.

Mark Pettit, Branch Manager, said: “This is a major investment in Northampton and a real milestone for our team. People often think of storage as something basic, but this is a completely different experience.

“We’re here to support movers, students, growing families and local businesses that simply need more space. The technology makes it incredibly easy to use, and the facility is designed with security, convenience and flexibility in mind.”

To celebrate the opening, a community launch event will take place on Friday, August 22nd from 11am to 2pm, with guided tours, a meet-the-team session and a chance to take part in a tree planting activity linked to the company’s environmental programme.

The new site is already welcoming customers and is designed for ease of access, with generous loading areas, van parking and a digital booking system that allows people to reserve and manage units online.

Anthony Adams, Managing Partner at Engage Management Services, added: “We’re proud to bring this level of facility to Northampton. The town has a strong residential market and a thriving SME community, both of which are driving real demand for high-quality, secure storage.

“We’re an independent operator but we compete with the best, combining strong tech and sustainability credentials with a local, customer-first approach.”

Here Self Storage plants a tree for every new customer through its partnership with Tree App and has installed a community book library inside its reception area. All sites are fitted with energy-efficient systems, and the Northampton facility is powered by smart technology for both access and monitoring.

The site is operated by Engage Management Services, which runs more than one million square feet of storage space across 15 UK locations. It forms part of a £150 million joint venture with Pacific Investments and Harrison Street.