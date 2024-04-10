£68 million plans announced to build 250 'much-needed' homes in village near Northampton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Plans to build 250 ‘much-needed’ homes in Northampton have been announced by a national housing developer.
Vistry Group has announced a £68 million deal to build 250 new homes in the village of Hardingstone.
Andy Reynolds, managing director of Vistry south east midlands, said: “We are thrilled to have secured this highly coveted scheme.
“We're excited to be a part of Northamptonshire’s growth and to be entrusted with the build of these new homes that will create a thriving and sustainable community for the future.”
The site, currently owned by Homes England, has outline planning permission for 250 family homes, with a mixture of affordable properties and homes for sale on the open market.
This new development will consist of two, three, and four-bedroom homes, which will be designed to ‘complement the unique character of the village’, says Vistry.
A Vistry spokeswoman said: “Nestled on the southern edge of Northampton, this project will balance family-friendly housing with beautiful green open spaces and will cater to the diverse housing needs of the area.”
A reserved matters application finalising the details of the development is expected to be submitted later this year ahead of works starting on site, according to Vistry.
All of the houses will be constructed using modern methods of construction, with timber frame panels produced at the Vistry Works factory in Bardon, Leicestershire. This will reportedly improve the sustainability and speed of the construction process, as well as reducing disruption for the local community, according to Vistry.
Greg Fitzgerald, chief executive of Vistry Group, added: “These deals further evidence the benefit of our long-term strategic partnership with Homes England, enabling the group to deliver a significant number of mixed tenure homes in the Midlands. Furthermore, the unique capabilities of Vistry Works will allow us to utilise timber frame manufacturing at scale across both sites, speeding up housing delivery whilst reducing carbon emissions.”