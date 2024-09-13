£20 million plans set to be submitted to build 84 'much-needed' homes on brownfield land in Northampton
Developer Vistry Group has exchanged contracts to purchase a 7.48-acre brownfield site on Harlestone Road. The land, which previously hosted a brickworks and is currently home to the M&A Garage, was sold by Savills estate agents.
A full planning application for the homes is in development and is expected to be submitted later this year, with construction anticipated to begin in 2025, according to Vistry.
A Vistry spokeswoman said the £20 million development will include one- and two-bedroom maisonettes and apartments, as well as two- to four-bedroom homes.
Andy Reynolds, managing director of Vistry south east midlands, said: “We are thrilled to have secured the land to build these much-needed family homes, demonstrating our commitment to planning high-quality communities that meet the diverse housing needs of individual areas.”
Olivia Haslam, associate director in the development team at Savills in Nottingham, added: “The sale of the site now creates a significant pipeline to address housing needs in the area, delivering sustainable homes that will benefit the local community for generations. Vistry has a proven track record in delivering high-quality living accommodation, and this new development, subject to planning, will help create a new community with great links to town centre amenities and nearby schools.”
