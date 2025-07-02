Proud to be a runner-up: Gilt Edged Promotions recognised for excellence

'At the awards ceremony'

Northampton merch provider secures ‘Distributor of the Year Award’

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We did it! We’re excited to announce that we are officially runners-up for the ‘Distributor of the Year Award 2025′ – an industry achievement recognising supplier and distributor excellence.

Hosted by the Encore Catalogue Group, the exclusive member organisation for experts in the promotional merchandise and branded goods sector.

Celebrating Success

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Encore Award'

Our Managing Director – Natalie Eichmann picked up our beautifully presented award at Encore’s May 2025 launch event on behalf of our strong dynamic team. The award ceremony took place at the breathtaking Rushton Hall Hotel & Spa – a truly spectacular venue that added to the magic of the evening.

“A huge thank you to all our amazing suppliers who voted for us – their support means the world. Being honoured with this prestigious award is a big deal – it’s a stamp of excellence that our customers will acknowledge, and a token of recognition!” Laura Smyth from Gilt Edged Promotions adds.

Gilt Edged Earns Glowing Feedback from Suppliers

Whilst we don’t know the exact reasons behind our votes, we’ve been busy behind the scenes conducting our own research. We’ve reached out to our suppliers to see if we can recognise what we’re doing well in as the UK’s trusted branded merchandise specialists. As a business, we’re always looking for ways to improve so that we can enhance our promotional merch services to our customers.

Picking up our prestigious award was a honour.

The feedback from our suppliers describes our team at Gilt Edged Promotions as friendly, professional, and a genuine pleasure to work with. Feedback tells us that our communication is consistently praised as clear, prompt, and easy, with specific shoutouts to team members for their warmth and responsiveness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of our partners note the long-standing and enjoyable relationships they’ve built, applauding the team’s creativity, proactive approach, and strong marketing presence. Overall, Gilt Edged is seen as a collaborative, reliable, and inspiring partner, and suppliers look forward to continuing successful partnerships in the years ahead.

Here's What They Said

“The team at Gilt Edged are great to work with, they are passionate about promo and coming up with new products to show their customers. I really enjoy working with them to create proactive and speculative ideas for them to show their clients.” Carrie – WCMA

“The team at Gilt Edged Promotions are amazing. Everyone there is always super responsive, very friendly and professional. Communication is always prompt, clear and positive!! We love working with you and hope to continue our relationship for many years to come.” Kerry – Promo Trade

“We have been working with Gilt Edged Promotions for over 15 years now, and it’s always been a pleasure. The team are friendly, responsive, and incredibly easy to work with – communication is clear and consistent, which makes everything run smoothly. Wishing you continued success!” Amber and all at Pencom Team

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Great friendly team who are easy to deal with and always know what they need from the off!” Sam – Crystal Galleries

“I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank you for supporting Goldstar for the past 6 years. It has been an absolute pleasure getting to know the team and working with them over the last few years. It has been quite a journey with lots of changes including a world pandemic that we have weathered together. Thank you for your continued support and It has been our pleasure to work closely with you and the fantastic team at Gilt Edged Promotions. Here’s to another year and we’re excited to see what the future holds and to continue this journey with you and the Gilt Edged Team.” Annouchka – Goldstar

“What a lovely team you are at Gilt Edged and your Encore award was so well deserved. Communicating with the lovely Magda, Laura and Natalie couldn’t be easier and smoother and what a great welcome I get on a visit to you. Working with you all is a pleasure!” Wendy – Biolabs

“I do love your marketing, how much you do it and how engaging it is. Your social media presence and content is so strong!” Max – JustPads

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This feedback also matches up to what our customers say about us. Check out our recent 5-star customer reviews.

We’re a very proud branded merch provider and receiving this level of feedback is an honour. We will take this on board and learn from our successes.