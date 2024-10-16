PropConnect cements itself as go to event for Northants construction businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two construction business owners in Northamptonshire have joined forces to launch a sector specific networking event for the county.

The event – PropConnect – was created by Parm Bhangal, managing director of Bhangals Construction Consultants, and Matthew Abraham, managing director at FormFive after the duo kept bumping into each other attending events in London and realised there was demand for a networking event closer to home for those working in the construction industry.

The inaugural PropConnect event took place on Thursday, October 3 at Bhangals Construction Consultants’ recently refurbished offices at Grange Park, Northampton and attracted more than 80 guests from the construction industry who were based in Northamptonshire. This included structural engineers, architects, quantity surveyors, contractors and modular build specialists.

Those who attended the early evening event were treated to speeches by Parm and Matthew, a free bar and buffet, and three hours of informal networking.

Matthew said: “We wanted to create an event that brought together businesses in Northamptonshire, small and large, from many different but related disciplines, and see them grow in the property and construction sector through building local connections and meeting people they have never met before on their doorstep.”

Parm added: “Construction is all about collaboration and communication and you can only do that by having conversations with people about the business sector you are working in. When I looked around the room at the first PropConnect event, I could see some incredible businesses specialising in all areas of construction and property, talking to each other. I’m really proud of what we are doing with PropConnect and I hope that the group grows and those who attend continue to benefit from the connections they make and relationships they build.”

PropConnect will be a quarterly networking event going forward, with the next meeting taking place in the new year. Visit prop-connect.co.uk to find out more.