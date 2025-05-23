Proaction Martial Arts presents cheques to KidsAid and Amani School following community fundraiser
Earlier this year, Proaction Martial Arts, their community and their business sponsors came together to raise a huge £3600 through ticket sales, raffles, and donations during Proaction’s Awards Night — an annual celebration that not only honours students and staff achievements but also brings the wider community together in support of a greater cause.
KidsAid provides therapy and emotional support for children who have suffered trauma, loss, or mental health challenges. Proaction has supported the charity for several years, helping raise awareness of children’s wellbeing and the importance of early intervention.
The Amani School in Congo was personally visited by Tom earlier this year, where he taught free martial arts sessions and saw first-hand the impact education and structure can have in underserved communities.
The success of the fundraiser would not have been possible without the generosity of the Proaction community and the support of local sponsors, including Glazing Hub, Silverstone Leasing, and Wilson Browne Solicitors.
Proaction continues to champion values of lifelong learning, character development, and community connection, both on and off the mats.