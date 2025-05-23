Proaction Martial Arts presents cheques to KidsAid and Amani School following community fundraiser

Proaction Martial Arts present charities with their fundraising cheque in class.

Local martial arts organisation Proaction Martial Arts has proudly presented cheques to two charities close to their heart: KidsAid, a Northampton-based children’s mental health charity, and the Amani School in Congo, following their annual Awards Night fundraiser.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, Proaction Martial Arts, their community and their business sponsors came together to raise a huge £3600 through ticket sales, raffles, and donations during Proaction’s Awards Night — an annual celebration that not only honours students and staff achievements but also brings the wider community together in support of a greater cause.

Speaking about the donation, founder Tom Nicholson said:

KidsAid provides therapy and emotional support for children who have suffered trauma, loss, or mental health challenges. Proaction has supported the charity for several years, helping raise awareness of children’s wellbeing and the importance of early intervention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Amani School in Congo was personally visited by Tom earlier this year, where he taught free martial arts sessions and saw first-hand the impact education and structure can have in underserved communities.

The success of the fundraiser would not have been possible without the generosity of the Proaction community and the support of local sponsors, including Glazing Hub, Silverstone Leasing, and Wilson Browne Solicitors.

Jas at Proaction, added:

Proaction continues to champion values of lifelong learning, character development, and community connection, both on and off the mats.