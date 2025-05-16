Proaction Martial Arts celebrates multiple wins at SME Northamptonshire Business Awards 2025

Proaction Martial Arts, a values-led martial arts organisation with a strong community focus, is proud to announce its recognition across four major categories at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards 2025.

The team was awarded:

Silver – Family Business of the Year

Gold – Young Business Person of the Year (Teegan)

(Teegan) Silver – Business Person of the Year (Teegan)

(Teegan) Winner – Business Leader of the Year (Public Vote) (Jas)

The accolades recognise the organisation’s growth, its impact on the local community, and the leadership behind its success.

Proaction accepting their awards.

“We’re incredibly proud and humbled by this recognition,” said Jas, founder of Proaction Martial Arts. “Proaction was built not just to teach martial arts, but to develop people — helping students grow in confidence, character, and resilience. These awards celebrate that mission, and the team behind it.”

The business, which operates across multiple locations in Northamptonshire, has grown rapidly in recent years, combining a strong operational backbone with deep community engagement.

Teegan, who received both Gold and Silver in the Young and Business Person categories, added: “It’s an honour to be recognised. My role focuses on keeping our operations running smoothly and sustainably as we grow. This is a win for our whole team.”

The Business Leader of the Year award, which was publicly voted, reflects the widespread community support for Jas and the ethos of Proaction.

Founded with the mission of promoting lifelong learning, character development, and personal growth through martial arts and fitness, Proaction delivers classes to children, teens, and adults across Northamptonshire. The organisation champions core values including respect, integrity, professionalism, and family — values which are embedded in every class and every student journey.