Pro Tiler Tools celebrates official opening of new Northampton HQ with launch event and ribbon cutting ceremony

Pro Tiler Tools, one of the UK’s fastest-growing tiling supply businesses, is excited to announce the official opening of its newly refurbished 140,000 sq. ft distribution centre and headquarters at Prologis Park Pineham, Northampton.

To mark this milestone, Pro Tiler Tools will host a Launch Event on Friday, 11th July from 10am to 3pm at their new premises, DC2, Style Way, Northampton, NN4 9EX.

The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Mayor of Northampton, celebrating Pro Tiler Tools’ remarkable growth story and symbolising the start of this exciting new chapter for the family-founded business which has achieved incredible feats such as:

Family-founded and resilient – Rebuilt stronger after a major fire in 2013 nearly destroyed the business

Industry leader – From a single industrial unit to become one of the UK's fastest-growing tiling supply businesses

Record-breaking growth – Turnover up from £4.5 million pre-2020 to a projected £30+ million this year

Major expansion milestones – Progressed from a 56,000 sq. ft warehouse to a new 140,000 sq. ft distribution centre

Growing team and national reach – Now a team over 60 strong, with new hires across warehousing, procurement, marketing and key accounts

Award-winning excellence – Multi-award winning business, including recently winning 'Excellence in Supply and Services' and 'Best E-commerce Website/App' at the 2025 Tile Association Awards.

Ready for the next chapter – Leading the way in trade counter experience and setting bold new targets for the future

The team at Pro Tiler Tools.

The official launch event will include:

Live demonstrations from top suppliers

Access to exclusive one-day deals

Prizes and giveaways throughout the day

Access to the brand-new trade counter

Food and refreshments

Confirmed exhibiting brands include industry leaders such as Ardex, BAL, Rubi, Kerakoll, Sigma, Battipav, Kubala, Larsen, Jackon, and Genesis, with more to be announced.

Sam Bucknall, Director at Pro Tiler Tools said, “We’ve always believed in doing business the Pro Tiler way, putting our customers and community first. This launch event is a celebration of how far we’ve come, and we’re looking forward to welcoming our customers, suppliers, and local supporters to see what we’ve built together.”

Founded in 2008 by the Bucknall family, Pro Tiler Tools has grown from a single industrial unit (less than 1,000 square feet) to a nationwide distributor with a reputation for outstanding customer service and rapid fulfilment, now employing over 60 staff. This new HQ enables the business to expand operations, introduce later dispatch services, and better serve the tiling community across the UK.

The event is open to tilers, tradespeople, and the local community.

Event Details:

Date: Friday 11th July 2025

Time: 10.00 am – 3.00 pm (Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with Mayor 10.15am – 10.30 am)

10.00 am – 3.00 pm (Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with Mayor 10.15am – 10.30 am) Location: Pro Tiler Tools, DC2, Style Way, Northampton, NN4 9EX