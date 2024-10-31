Prestige Nursing & Care Northampton partners with The Lewis Foundation

Lorraine Lewis, CEO and co-founder of The Lewis Foundation

Prestige Nursing & Care Northampton is proud to announce a new partnership with The Lewis Foundation, a local charity dedicated to supporting adult cancer patients.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership will see Prestige Nursing & Care Northampton support The Lewis Foundation’s annual Gala Ball on Saturday, November 9th, 2024, at Fawsley Hall Hotel and Spa in Northamptonshire. The event will feature a cocktail reception, live entertainment, a delicious dinner, and exciting fundraising opportunities.

In addition to supporting the Gala Ball, Prestige Nursing & Care Northampton will be involved in sponsoring and delivering surprise Christmas hampers to cancer patients in Northampton, throughout December. These hampers will provide much-needed comfort and joy to patients during the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are thrilled to partner with The Lewis Foundation,” said Vicky Greenshields, Branch Manager at Prestige Nursing & Care Northampton. “Their dedication to improving the lives of cancer patients is truly inspiring. We look forward to working together to make a positive impact on our community.”

Vicky Greenshields, branch manager of Prestige Nursing & Care Northampton

“We’re thrilled to have the support of Prestige Nursing & Care Northampton,” said Lorraine Lewis, CEO and co-founder of The Lewis Foundation. “The Gala Ball is a key event in our fundraising calendar, and we simply couldn’t do it without our sponsors. To have the Prestige Nursing & Care Northampton team on board to help out with our Christmas hamper campaign is a huge bonus too and it will mean we can spread even more comfort and cheer to adult cancer patients over the festive period.”

The Lewis Foundation provides essential support to adult cancer patients, including free gifts and support packs, as well as regular visits from volunteers. The partnership with Prestige Nursing & Care Northampton will help The Lewis Foundation to continue to provide vital services to those in need.