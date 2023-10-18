News you can trust since 1931
PPMA change up education with members Stem Day at Silverstone Museum

PPMA Group of Associations and Shard architect Roma Agrawal MBE are teaming up to present a fun packed and informative STEM day for the children of PPMA members at the Silverstone Museum.
By Alan CuthbertsonContributor
Published 18th Oct 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
On 26 October at the Silverstone Museum in Towcester, PPMA members, accompanied by their children will begin a day of STEM activity inside this unique location. The children will have the opportunity to complete hands on challenges as they overlook the historic Silverstone Circuit.

Over the course of the day guest speaker Roma Agrawal MBE will speak to both children and parents separately in order to target her advocacy of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering Maths) giving maximum encouragement.

Roma Agrawal Said, “Studying STEM can lead to a huge swathe of exciting careers, many of which don't even exist yet! It's a great way to get a broad set of skills that will support students in their future choices."

Roma Agrawal MBE
Roma Agrawal MBE
PPMA parents can expect an interactive and fun day to inspire the children but the overall message is very clear. James Causebrook, PPMA Chairman said, “STEM education is so important to the manufacturing and engineering capability of this country, that is why we are starting at grassroots by giving our members families the opportunity to enjoy and engage in STEM education; leading from the front with regards to showing the UK’s youth that careers in areas such as automation, processing and industrial vision are solid options.”

