PPMA change up education with members Stem Day at Silverstone Museum

On 26 October at the Silverstone Museum in Towcester, PPMA members, accompanied by their children will begin a day of STEM activity inside this unique location. The children will have the opportunity to complete hands on challenges as they overlook the historic Silverstone Circuit.

Over the course of the day guest speaker Roma Agrawal MBE will speak to both children and parents separately in order to target her advocacy of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering Maths) giving maximum encouragement.

Roma Agrawal Said, “Studying STEM can lead to a huge swathe of exciting careers, many of which don't even exist yet! It's a great way to get a broad set of skills that will support students in their future choices."

