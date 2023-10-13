PPMA apprentice of the year announced at PPMA Show 2023

Olivia said, “I am incredibly honoured to have been awarded the prestigious PPMA's Apprentice of the Year Award. This recognition means the world to me, and I cannot express how grateful I am for this award. I owe this achievement to the unwavering support and guidance of my amazing colleagues and my manager at Festo. When I joined the company, I felt like I was part of a family that was genuinely invested in my growth and development. They have been my mentors, advocates, and friends, and I couldn't have asked for a better team to work with. Festo has been the nurturing ground for my professional journey, where my confidence has grown, and my skills have been honed through diverse and challenging projects. I am truly fortunate to have worked on such a wide array of projects. This experience has not only enriched my knowledge but has also allowed me to contribute meaningfully to the success of our company. I am excited to continue my journey with Festo, inspired by this recognition, and committed to giving my best to the team and the industry. Once again, thank you to everyone at Festo who has played a part in my growth and to PPMA for this incredible honour. I am happy to be a part of such a remarkable community that values and nurtures the future generation of engineers!