Power up pay day and help to support people living with MND

Northampton-based charity the MND Association is encouraging businesses to power up pay day by offering payroll giving to their employees.

As well as starting the new year in the right way by helping to boost morale among staff, offering the chance to support charities like the Association each month through payroll giving helps to unlock important additional funding for charitable organisations of all kinds.

For the MND Association, which is based on Moulton Park, this funding helps us to go further in the fight against motor neurone disease (MND), driving forward innovative research projects into new treatments while ensuring people living with MND and their families get the help and support they need right now.

And with #PayrollGivingMonth taking place in February it’s the perfect time to get involved.

Payroll giving is a simple, tax efficient way to give to good causes.

The Association’s Direct Marketing Manager, Alison Holmes explains: “Payroll giving is a straightforward, cost-effective way for people to support the good causes which really matter to them, including the MND Association.

“For businesses, it can really help to boost morale in the workplace and form a key part of any CSR strategy. With corporate award season soon upon us, offering Payroll Giving can also be a great way to stand out from the crowd by demonstrating how your business is giving back to the community.

“For employees, it’s a tax efficient way to donate, meaning that giving more actually costs you less. For example, if you wanted to donate £5 per month to the Association, it would actually cost you only £4 at the 20% rate of tax or £3 at the higher rate.

“If you’re already supporting the Association in this way, we are incredibly grateful for your support. Together, we can continue to change lives in 2025.”

For more information about payroll giving and how to get involved, visit mndassociation.org/payrollgiving or to learn more about the MND Association visit www.mndassociation.org